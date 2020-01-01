About this product

The cannabis strain 91 Sister is a hybrid that produces cured nuggets that have burnt orange pistils emerging from within its light green flowers. The cured nuggets of this strain are typically shaped like small spades with tips covered in a sprinkling of trichomes. Reports the effects of this hybrid have varied significantly. Some consumers say they are more prone to feeling the sativa effects of 91 Sister and report experiencing a flood of ideas and thoughts.