 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. French Bread
Indica

French Bread

by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Write a review
Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Cannabis Flower French Bread

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Logo
Marijuana Dispensary

About this strain

French Bread

French Bread

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Bread is an indica-dominant cross of Perris OG (named after the town in California) and Face Off Bx1. Its flavor holds onto the qualities of Perris OG, offering a pungent orange and citrus profile. While it maintains true OG Kush characteristics, the high is lighter than most OGs, a welcome treat for novices looking for a tasty afternoon smoke.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review