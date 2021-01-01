Indica
French Bread
by Phresh Cannabis CultivationWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
Marijuana Dispensary
About this strain
French Bread
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Bread is an indica-dominant cross of Perris OG (named after the town in California) and Face Off Bx1. Its flavor holds onto the qualities of Perris OG, offering a pungent orange and citrus profile. While it maintains true OG Kush characteristics, the high is lighter than most OGs, a welcome treat for novices looking for a tasty afternoon smoke.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.