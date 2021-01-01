 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hell's OG
Hybrid

Hell's OG

by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Write a review
Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Cannabis Flower Hell's OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Logo
Marijuana Dispensary

About this strain

Hell's OG

Hell's OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review