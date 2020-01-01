 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne

by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Cannabis Flower Pink Champagne

About this strain

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

