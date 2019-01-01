About this product
Show your true holiday spirit this year with this lightweight soft hoodie. Do the holidays make you blue? It's time to Phuckette and rock the holidays this year. This makes the perfect gift for a friend or yourself.
About this brand
Phuckette
What does it mean to Phuckette? When life happens, Phuckette and go conquer the world. Our premium flower is meant to relax and inspire you. We take special care to make sure that every 1/8th is to our quality standards. What does it mean to “Phuckette”? Phuckette is a movement. It is a state of mind. When the world is pushing you down it’s time to Phuckette and fight back. Be the change you want to see in this world