Purple Gorilla

by Phuckette

About this product

Purple Gorilla has strong grape flavors and purple hues. It is a strong relaxer and is good for a creative relaxed day. Our pre-rolls are made with bud not shake or trim. Each pre-roll is one gram of flower.

About this strain

Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.

 

About this brand

What does it mean to Phuckette? When life happens, Phuckette and go conquer the world. Our premium flower is meant to relax and inspire you. We take special care to make sure that every 1/8th is to our quality standards. What does it mean to “Phuckette”? Phuckette is a movement. It is a state of mind. When the world is pushing you down it’s time to Phuckette and fight back. Be the change you want to see in this world