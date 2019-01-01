 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Patch Kids

by Phuckette

Sour Patch Kids (SPK) is tangy and colorful. The flower is green and frosty with bright notes of orange. It is very uplifting and good for anxiety relief.

SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

What does it mean to Phuckette? When life happens, Phuckette and go conquer the world. Our premium flower is meant to relax and inspire you. We take special care to make sure that every 1/8th is to our quality standards. What does it mean to “Phuckette”? Phuckette is a movement. It is a state of mind. When the world is pushing you down it’s time to Phuckette and fight back. Be the change you want to see in this world