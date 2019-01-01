About this product
Sour Patch Kids (SPK) is tangy and colorful. The flower is green and frosty with bright notes of orange. It is very uplifting and good for anxiety relief.
About this strain
SPK
SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage.