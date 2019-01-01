 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zkittles

by Phuckette

About this product

1 Gram All Bud Pre-Roll Phuckette Zkittles is sweet candy bliss. The flower has hints of grape and tropical flavors. It is perfect for a boost of happy energy. It is a bright green with purple & orange hints.

About this strain

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

What does it mean to Phuckette? When life happens, Phuckette and go conquer the world. Our premium flower is meant to relax and inspire you. We take special care to make sure that every 1/8th is to our quality standards. What does it mean to “Phuckette”? Phuckette is a movement. It is a state of mind. When the world is pushing you down it’s time to Phuckette and fight back. Be the change you want to see in this world