 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Enso (The One x Velvet Rush)

Enso (The One x Velvet Rush)

by Phyre

Write a review
Phyre Cannabis Flower Enso (The One x Velvet Rush)

About this product

Enso (The One x Velvet Rush) by Phyre

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The One

The One

The One, originally bred by Clackamas Coots or CC, is a perfectly balanced hybrid of two landrace strains. It is sometimes referred to by its genetic combination Thai x Pure Afghan, with its sativa heritage stemming from its Thai background and the Afghan influence bringing a thick resinous frosting of trichomes. This specific combination of two cornerstone landrace strains is known to only be available through a select circle of breeders and growers in Oregon. 

About this brand

Phyre Logo
Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren’t words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as “cannabis,” but then again, we aren’t your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that’s what we call ultimate sophistication.