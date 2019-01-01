About this product
Mystic Phyre has a beautiful purple hue and distinct terpene profile that sets it apart from your average cannabis strain. Boasting high levels of beta-Caroyphyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Mystic Phyre smells of pine, light citrus and gassy overtones at around 3% terpenes. With THC percents ranging from 20%-23%, Mystic Phyre packs enough of a punch for regular smokers without being too strong for those who only occasionally indulge.
