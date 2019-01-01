 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mystic Phyre has a beautiful purple hue and distinct terpene profile that sets it apart from your average cannabis strain. Boasting high levels of beta-Caroyphyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Mystic Phyre smells of pine, light citrus and gassy overtones at around 3% terpenes. With THC percents ranging from 20%-23%, Mystic Phyre packs enough of a punch for regular smokers without being too strong for those who only occasionally indulge.

Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren’t words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as “cannabis,” but then again, we aren’t your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that’s what we call ultimate sophistication.