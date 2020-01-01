 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Wild Thai Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Phyre

Phyre Cannabis Pre-rolls Wild Thai Pre-Roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.  

Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren't words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as "cannabis," but then again, we aren't your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that's what we call ultimate sophistication.