1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Strain: CD-1 Candida & MedSyn sativa dominant Ratio: 2:1 CBD:THC CBD: 12.6 mg/mL THC: 5.9 mg/mL CBG: 0.50 mg/mL CBN: 0.074 mg/mL Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Tinctures make dosing easy and efficient! Can be effective for pain, inflammation, spasms, anxiety, depression, neurological issues, seizure disorders and much more....
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.