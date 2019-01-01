About this product
Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis (Organic Aloe) Leaf Juice, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis (Menthol) Crystals, Capsicum (Capsicum Annuum) Oleoresin, High CBD tincture (15mg), Cinnamomum Camphora (White Camphor) Essential Oils: Sweet Basil, Black Pepper Roman Chamomile Flower, German Chamomile Flower, Cinnamon Leaf, Citronella, Eucalyptus Leaf, Helichrysum, Ginger Root, Pink Grapefruit, Juniper Berry, Lemongrass, Peppermint, Pine Needle, Ravensara, Rosemary Leaf, Spearmint, Wild Oregano, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, (TEA), Tetrasodium EDTA
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.