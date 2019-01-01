 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. PT Pain Rub with CBD/& CBD+THC

PT Pain Rub with CBD/& CBD+THC

by Pianta Tinta

$18.00MSRP

Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis (Organic Aloe) Leaf Juice, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis (Menthol) Crystals, Capsicum (Capsicum Annuum) Oleoresin, High CBD tincture (15mg), Cinnamomum Camphora (White Camphor) Essential Oils: Sweet Basil, Black Pepper Roman Chamomile Flower, German Chamomile Flower, Cinnamon Leaf, Citronella, Eucalyptus Leaf, Helichrysum, Ginger Root, Pink Grapefruit, Juniper Berry, Lemongrass, Peppermint, Pine Needle, Ravensara, Rosemary Leaf, Spearmint, Wild Oregano, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, (TEA), Tetrasodium EDTA

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

We produce whole plant cannabis tinctures. Our tinctures are therapeutic strength and are third party lab tested. We are in Vallejo, CA. We produce High CBD, High THC tinctures, RSO oil and a topical.