RSO concentrated THC oil - 59%

by Pianta Tinta

Pianta Tinta Concentrates Ingestible RSO concentrated THC oil - 59%

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Our THC concentrated oil (59% THC) is made from the strain Wonder Woman , which is an Indica strain...only pure food grade non-gmo ethyl alcohol is used for extraction. It is sold in 1 gram syringes. See our website for test results

About this strain

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

What makes Wonder Woman so wonderful? If you were to ask growers, they would say it’s the plant’s impressively high yields; if you were to ask consumers, they would probably cite its long-lasting buzz. Wonder Woman is a possible cross of Ice and another hybrid that tends to grow tall. On average, plants will flower in 9-11 weeks, producing copious amounts of tight buds that make for easy trimming. The flowers have a skunky smell with notes of fruit and jet fuel.

About this brand

We produce whole plant cannabis tinctures. Our tinctures are therapeutic strength and are third party lab tested. We are in Vallejo, CA. We produce High CBD, High THC tinctures, RSO oil and a topical.