 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Super High CBD Whole Plant Tincture - AC/DC

Super High CBD Whole Plant Tincture - AC/DC

by Pianta Tinta

Write a review
Pianta Tinta Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Super High CBD Whole Plant Tincture - AC/DC

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain: AC/DC. Whole plant tincture, lab tested. Ratio CBD:THC Total CBD per 1 oz bottle=mg 1 fl oz = 1/2 fl oz =

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Pianta Tinta Logo
We produce whole plant cannabis tinctures. Our tinctures are therapeutic strength and are third party lab tested. We are in Vallejo, CA. We produce High CBD, High THC tinctures, RSO oil and a topical.