Super High THC whole plant tincture - Critical Kush

by Pianta Tinta

$99.00MSRP

About this product

THC 23 mg/mL CBD 0.183 mg/mL CBG 0.57 mg/mL CBN 0.22 mg/mL Ratio 125:1 THC:CBD Lab Tested: Steep Hill Labs Warning: Can be psychoactive in large doses

About this strain

Critical Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

We produce whole plant cannabis tinctures. Our tinctures are therapeutic strength and are third party lab tested. We are in Vallejo, CA. We produce High CBD, High THC tinctures, RSO oil and a topical.