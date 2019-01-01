Sizzurp by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Spirit in The Sky mother with a Cookies and Cream father. According to Excotic, Sizzurp benefits from a sea of green (SOG) setup as a multi-topped bush, and has a 63-day flowering time. Its name is derived from its aroma, which the breeder likens to a mixture of grape cough syrup, fruity hard candy, and lemon-lime soda.