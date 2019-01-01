 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Pilot Cannabis

About this strain

Sizzurp by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Spirit in The Sky mother with a Cookies and Cream father. According to Excotic, Sizzurp benefits from a sea of green (SOG) setup as a multi-topped bush, and has a 63-day flowering time. Its name is derived from its aroma, which the breeder likens to a mixture of grape cough syrup, fruity hard candy, and lemon-lime soda.  

