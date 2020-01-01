 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Pilot Farm

Pilot Farm Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie

About this product

Potency 7 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Grandaddy Purple, Durban Poison . . . . Flavor / Heavily Earthy and Sweet, with hints of Berry . . . . Positives / Very calming and relaxing yet somewhat uplifting, Great easy smoke for day or night . . . . Heads Up / None — THC / 16.4% CBD / 0.0% TERP / 3.4%

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Pilot Farm Logo
OPEN SOURCE FARMING / We keep it simple and honest. Employing the techniques of master farmers of previous generations to produce, provide, and support a product and movement we can all feel good about. Applying the best in farming practices from nutrient density, biodynamics, permaculture, organics and sustainability to all aspects of the plant’s lifecycle (immature, vegetative, flowering, curing, trimming, processing and packaging), Pilot Farm is committed to producing the highest quality, Clean Green Certified®, sun grown, earth made, hand-harvested cannabis. Welcome to the farm—