Mountain Girl

by Pilot Farm

Pilot Farm Cannabis Flower Mountain Girl

Potency 7 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Willys Wonder, Grand Daddy Purple, White Widow . . . . Flavor / Earthy, Sweet, Skunky . . . . Positives / Quick head change, deep high but energetic, heavy head high . . . . Heads Up / Munchies, cottonmouth — THC / 20.0% CBD / 0.4% TERP / 4.0%

Willy's Wonder

Willy's Wonder

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

OPEN SOURCE FARMING / We keep it simple and honest. Employing the techniques of master farmers of previous generations to produce, provide, and support a product and movement we can all feel good about. Applying the best in farming practices from nutrient density, biodynamics, permaculture, organics and sustainability to all aspects of the plant’s lifecycle (immature, vegetative, flowering, curing, trimming, processing and packaging), Pilot Farm is committed to producing the highest quality, Clean Green Certified®, sun grown, earth made, hand-harvested cannabis. Welcome to the farm—