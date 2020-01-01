 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Starman

by Pilot Farm

Pilot Farm Cannabis Flower Starman

About this product

Potency 8 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Hybrid Strain . . . . Flavor / Sweet Pine . . . . Positives / Super effective pain reliever and very effective for inflammation, THC effects mostly body related . . . . Heads Up / A touch harsh to smoke in a pipe or pre-roll, Heavy on the lungs — THC / 20.0% CBD / 0.0% TERP / 2.1%

About this brand

OPEN SOURCE FARMING / We keep it simple and honest. Employing the techniques of master farmers of previous generations to produce, provide, and support a product and movement we can all feel good about. Applying the best in farming practices from nutrient density, biodynamics, permaculture, organics and sustainability to all aspects of the plant's lifecycle (immature, vegetative, flowering, curing, trimming, processing and packaging), Pilot Farm is committed to producing the highest quality, Clean Green Certified®, sun grown, earth made, hand-harvested cannabis. Welcome to the farm—