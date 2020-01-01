OPEN SOURCE FARMING / We keep it simple and honest. Employing the techniques of master farmers of previous generations to produce, provide, and support a product and movement we can all feel good about. Applying the best in farming practices from nutrient density, biodynamics, permaculture, organics and sustainability to all aspects of the plant’s lifecycle (immature, vegetative, flowering, curing, trimming, processing and packaging), Pilot Farm is committed to producing the highest quality, Clean Green Certified®, sun grown, earth made, hand-harvested cannabis. Welcome to the farm—