Hybrid

24k Gold

by Pine Street Cannabis Company

Pine Street Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower 24k Gold

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

24k Gold

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

24k Gold is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush.

