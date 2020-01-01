Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.