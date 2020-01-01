 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Grape Inferno Pre-Roll 0.5g
Indica

Grape Inferno Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Pine Street Cannabis Company

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Inferno

Grape Inferno

Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.

About this brand

Pine Street Cannabis Company Logo