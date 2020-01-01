 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Silver Mountain Pre-Roll 0.8g

by Pine Street Cannabis Company

About this product

About this strain

Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water. 

About this brand

