Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.