Capsules 30 ct 300mg
Pinnacle Hemp
About this product
Get your daily dose of our True Full Spectrum CBD without that ""Hempy"" taste. These capsules are an easy way to figure out your dose and take your daily CBD. Each capsule has 10 mg per capsule. There is either 300 mg or 600 mg total per bottle.
About this brand
Pinnacle Hemp
We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.
