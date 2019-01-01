About this product

Bush Lover- Sure to attract the ladies. When you're looking for that delightful smell for a night out on the town. Give your beard what it needs to stand up big and strong. Our CBD beard oil can help with coarse hair, hair growth, dry or irritated skin and many other conditions your beard is suffering from. On top of all those benefits, it will also give your beard a better look and give you a more "kept" look of manliness. As an added bonus the smell is something that will attract all walks of life. You will thank us later... Directions- 10 drops in the palm of your hand and lather into your beard. Use a comb to enhance the look of your lady catcher. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA but 9 out of 10 women have evaluated the men we used as testers. Consult a doctor before use of any natural product or intense sexual activity.