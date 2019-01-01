About this product

Sex Panther- A combination of wooded mountains and rainbows. When you want to smell amazing but also still need a touch of the mountain man. 60% of the time it works every time. Give your beard what it needs to stand up big and strong. Our CBD beard oil can help with coarse hair, hair growth, dry or irritated skin and many other conditions your beard is suffering from. On top of all those benefits, it will also give your beard a better look and give you a more "kept" look of manliness. As an added bonus the smell is something that will attract all walks of life. You will thank us later... Directions- 10 drops in the palm of your hand and lather into your beard. Use a comb to enhance the look of your lady catcher. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA but 9 out of 10 women have evaluated the men we used as testers. Consult a doctor before use of any natural product or intense sexual activity. Ingredients: Caprylic Capric Triglycerides, Sweet Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Orange Oil, Peppermint Oil, Hemp Plant extract (Full Spectrum CBD), Natural and Artificial Fragrance Oils.