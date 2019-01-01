 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Beard Oil - The Bulge

CBD Beard Oil - The Bulge

by Pinnacle CBD

Write a review
Pinnacle CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Beard Oil - The Bulge
Pinnacle CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Beard Oil - The Bulge

$29.99MSRP

About this product

The Bulge- That smell that screams I am all that is MAN! For the rugged outdoors man. Give your beard what it needs to stand up big and strong. Our CBD beard oil can help with coarse hair, hair growth, dry or irritated skin and many other conditions your beard is suffering from. On top of all those benefits, it will also give your beard a better look and give you a more "kept" look of manliness. As an added bonus the smell is something that will attract all walks of life. You will thank us later... Directions- 10 drops in the palm of your hand and lather into your beard. Use a comb to enhance the look of your lady catcher. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA but 9 out of 10 women have evaluated the men we used as testers. Consult a doctor before use of any natural product or intense sexual activity. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA but 9 out of 10 women have evaluated the men we used as testers. Consult a doctor before use of any natural product or intense sexual activity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pinnacle CBD Logo
True full spectrum hemp products Co packing white label also available