David Goerlitz, the former "Winston Man" now vape advocate, has teamed up with Pinnacle CBD to bring you a delicious line of flavored CBD. 300mg of Pinnacle CBD in a 60ml bottle. Crimson Baked Dessert tastes like a flakey pastry filled with a delicious apple filling and just a touch of cinnamon. *Can be vaped or taken sublingual