Humboldt Seed Organization introduced CBD genetics to a classic California strain by crossing California Orange CBD with Green Crack. This tasty strain has large lime green colas that are covered in orange hair. Gas, mango, and citrus flavors are accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack CBD makes for a pleasurable smoke for people looking for something mild.