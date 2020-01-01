 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Green Crack CBD Pod 0.3g

by Pinnacle Hemp

About this product

About this strain

Green Crack CBD

Green Crack CBD

Humboldt Seed Organization introduced CBD genetics to a classic California strain by crossing California Orange CBD with Green Crack. This tasty strain has large lime green colas that are covered in orange hair. Gas, mango, and citrus flavors are accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack CBD makes for a pleasurable smoke for people looking for something mild.

About this brand

We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.