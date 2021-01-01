 Loading…

MCT 1800mg Pinnacle Hemp Tincture

by Pinnacle Hemp

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our trusted tincture formulation with a twist! Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Tinctures with MCT. Created with our high quality USA sourced hemp extract and MCT (medium-chain-triglyceride), more commonly known as coconut oil. These tinctures are another easy-to-use, day or night option for your daily CBD regimen. These tinctures are intended to be taken sublingually (by mouth, held under the tongue for 60-90 seconds) or can be simply added to your favorite recipes or into a cup of warm tea or coffee. These Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Tinctures with MCT are packaged in gold bottles in 15ml or 30ml sizes. No matter the size, all of our tinctures are capped with a dropper applicator that has clearly labeled measurements allowing for flexible and accurate dosage options. Please note consistency is useful in increasing your chances of success.

About this brand

Pinnacle Hemp Logo
We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.

