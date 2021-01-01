 Loading…

Relief Cream Renewing 500mg

by Pinnacle Hemp

About this product

Our Relief Cream has been formulated with all natural ingredients that can heighten the effects of our proprietary full spectrum CBD. We use simple, yet powerful ingredients such as Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Avocado Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Emu Oil and more. This blend of plants can do wonders for you without the junk that may be found in alternative products. As we've said in order to produce an even more potent product we’ve added full spectrum hemp oil to create the best relief cream on the market.

About this brand

We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.

