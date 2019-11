a.k.a.anonymous on August 21st, 2019

I had the pleasure of trying this strain in the form of live resin from bobsled extracts and this strain has incredible medicinal properties. It provides body numbing pain relief with some of the best appetite stimulation I have found hands down. Has a similar terpene profile to the animal cookies with a candy like finish that is found with powerhouse indicas like granddaddy purps.