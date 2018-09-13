 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Afgoo

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

4.73
Afgoo

About this product

Afgoo is known for its dark, dense, pear-shaped nuggets. Aroma:: fresh pine and spring grasses. Effects:: a relaxing strong body high and sweet dreams

3 customer reviews

4.73

Babbler

Excellent body effects, good for anxiety and masks chronic pain. The buds are thick and dense and gooey. Able to get many nice size ready rolls from one bud! The aroma has a skunk like smell and it tastes heavenly! I highly recommend this strain.

hardcorebitch69

The aroma is reminiscent of cedar wood, smooth draw with little coughing (hand rolled jay), light citrus flavor on exhale. I will buy this again although it is not my #1 choice for an Indica high. The ride is easy and comfortable. This is a well crafted strain and a super choice for an after dinner toke. Say yes to Afgoo and you will be on your way to a better space. #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Afgoo

Afgoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.