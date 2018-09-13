Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Afgoo is known for its dark, dense, pear-shaped nuggets. Aroma:: fresh pine and spring grasses. Effects:: a relaxing strong body high and sweet dreams
on September 13th, 2018
Excellent body effects, good for anxiety and masks chronic pain. The buds are thick and dense and gooey. Able to get many nice size ready rolls from one bud! The aroma has a skunk like smell and it tastes heavenly! I highly recommend this strain.
on March 24th, 2017
The aroma is reminiscent of cedar wood, smooth draw with little coughing (hand rolled jay), light citrus flavor on exhale. I will buy this again although it is not my #1 choice for an Indica high. The ride is easy and comfortable. This is a well crafted strain and a super choice for an after dinner toke. Say yes to Afgoo and you will be on your way to a better space. #420sweepstakes
on February 13th, 2016
very good and long lasting
Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.