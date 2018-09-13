hardcorebitch69 on March 24th, 2017

The aroma is reminiscent of cedar wood, smooth draw with little coughing (hand rolled jay), light citrus flavor on exhale. I will buy this again although it is not my #1 choice for an Indica high. The ride is easy and comfortable. This is a well crafted strain and a super choice for an after dinner toke. Say yes to Afgoo and you will be on your way to a better space. #420sweepstakes