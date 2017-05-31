 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream Pre-Roll

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

About this product

Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Sativa Dominant Hybrid (Blueberry Indica x Sativa Haze.) Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.

Tokengirl_87

This has a smooth tasteful flavor, great body high

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.