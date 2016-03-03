Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Short and stout with dark colors of purple. Aroma:: dark berry and earth tones. Effects:: helps with winding down at the end of the day.
on March 3rd, 2016
Fiiire. Dj shorts always does it right. This is a very nice purple. With a deep blueberry flavor!
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.