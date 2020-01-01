 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

About this product

Sativa Dominant Hybrid. It awakens and energizes while stimulating creative tendencies. The wreck is a clue to its potency. Aroma:: pungent diesel, lemon and pine. Effects:: potent and muscle numbing with a creative cerebral effect.

About this strain

ChemWreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Lionhart. The combination of Chemdawg and Trainwreck genetics gives way to a pungent aroma of diesel fumes that produces flavors of lemon, citrus, and pine. The potent effects of ChemWreck are uplifting and energetic, providing creative stimulation and deep relaxation without putting you to sleep.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.