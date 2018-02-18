About this product

Sativa Dominant Hybrid was first created by crossing Cinex with Blue Dream. The pre-roll like the flower is made to get you moving, stay active and productive while enjoying this strain. We enjoy what Cinderella has to offer from her enchanting aroma of tropical with sweet citrus fruits, to her magical effects that can best be described as relaxed with energy, stress buster and great for daytime. This might be the strain that makes you believe in magic.