Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Sativa Dominant Hybrid was first created by crossing Cinex with Blue Dream. The pre-roll like the flower is made to get you moving, stay active and productive while enjoying this strain. We enjoy what Cinderella has to offer from her enchanting aroma of tropical with sweet citrus fruits, to her magical effects that can best be described as relaxed with energy, stress buster and great for daytime. This might be the strain that makes you believe in magic.
on February 18th, 2018
I have never had a favorite strain till I smoked this one. The high for me was warm and fast one minute sober then I am up in the clouds in the most wonderful way. I have s many ideas and can focus better than normal. Smokes very smoothly and has good taste/after taste!
Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates.