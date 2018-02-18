 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

Sativa Dominant Hybrid was first created by crossing Cinex with Blue Dream. The pre-roll like the flower is made to get you moving, stay active and productive while enjoying this strain. We enjoy what Cinderella has to offer from her enchanting aroma of tropical with sweet citrus fruits, to her magical effects that can best be described as relaxed with energy, stress buster and great for daytime. This might be the strain that makes you believe in magic.

Onixfox

I have never had a favorite strain till I smoked this one. The high for me was warm and fast one minute sober then I am up in the clouds in the most wonderful way. I have s many ideas and can focus better than normal. Smokes very smoothly and has good taste/after taste!

About this strain

Cinderella's Dream

Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates. 

About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.