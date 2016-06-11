TheFriendlyViking on March 27th, 2016

Cinderellas dream by Pioneer Nuggets listed as a Hybrid and if I remember correctly is Cinderella 99 crossed with blue dream. I thought it tasted sweet and a bit minty with grapefruit tones. The high was an active chill which had me moving with purpose and without outer concerns. I recommend it if you are writing reviews on Leafly after a party or just getting stuff done around the house.