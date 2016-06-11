 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cinderella's Dream

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

(Cinex x Blue Dream). Sativa Dominant Hybrid. Aroma:: tropical with sweet citrus fruits. Effects:: relaxed with energy, stress buster and great for daytime.

Green-Goddess

An excellent strain for creative projects during the day. I've tried a couple different growers of Cinderella's Dream and Pioneer Nuggets is the most consistent, high quality flower I've seen.

TheFriendlyViking

Cinderellas dream by Pioneer Nuggets listed as a Hybrid and if I remember correctly is Cinderella 99 crossed with blue dream. I thought it tasted sweet and a bit minty with grapefruit tones. The high was an active chill which had me moving with purpose and without outer concerns. I recommend it if you are writing reviews on Leafly after a party or just getting stuff done around the house.

About this strain

Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates. 

About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.