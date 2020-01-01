 Loading…

  Ice Cream Cake - Popcorn Nuggets
Indica

Ice Cream Cake - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets

Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake - Popcorn Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake - Popcorn Nuggets

Ice Cream Cake is a cross of Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake. It is a relaxing indica that also gets into your head, undoubtedly from its Gelato lineage. The head buzz is usually accompanied by some spaciness. Expect a lift in your mood along with a consistent peace of mind and body. Its experience lies on the heavier side of relaxing and can sedate enough for resting well but not necessarily a knockout.

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

