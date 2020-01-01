About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a cross of Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake. It is a relaxing indica that also gets into your head, undoubtedly from its Gelato lineage. The head buzz is usually accompanied by some spaciness. Expect a lift in your mood along with a consistent peace of mind and body. Its experience lies on the heavier side of relaxing and can sedate enough for resting well but not necessarily a knockout.