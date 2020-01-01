 Loading…

  Lodi Dodi - Popcorn Nuggets
Hybrid

Lodi Dodi - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets

About this product

Lodi Dodi is a Washington State favorite. It's genetics are a mystery with its secrets kept in the vaults of its engineers. Island fruits and botanical fragrance characterize this strain with its creative heady high while charging you up.

About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

About this strain

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

