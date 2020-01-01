Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
As a sativa dominant hybrid, Its genetics are a mystery with its secrets kept in the vaults of its engineers. As a pre-roll you can easily be ready for this lovely strain with its creative heady high while charging you up. Aroma:: tropical fruits and wildflower. Effects:: energy boost, creative, and euphoric.
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.