Lodi Dodi Pre-Roll

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

About this product

As a sativa dominant hybrid, Its genetics are a mystery with its secrets kept in the vaults of its engineers. As a pre-roll you can easily be ready for this lovely strain with its creative heady high while charging you up. Aroma:: tropical fruits and wildflower. Effects:: energy boost, creative, and euphoric.

About this strain

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.