Indica Dominant Hybrid. (Chemdawg x Hindu Kush) Aroma:: woodsy, earthy, notes of oak and sandalwood. Effects:: productive indica, reduces stress and anxiety; euphoric.
on November 6th, 2019
My very favorite strain,my first grow ever I drove by the same exit 3 times... U can say I have a green thumb for sure!!
on October 21st, 2017
OG Kush is good for many different remedies. I use it for chronic pain from disc degeneration and osteoarthritis as well as for depression, stress relief and for nausea caused by taking anti-psychotic medication used to treat Major Depression Disorder and other related illnesses such as PTSD. Being a Vietnam era vet and not getting much help from the Veterans Administration places like the TAKOMA WELLNESS CENTER in Washington, DC have been instrumental in my receiving the help and blessed relief that makes life more enjoyable and tolerable.
on May 4th, 2017
I always have found OG Kush to be my medicine, it works for pain for me. What I find when I get a good cut of OG is the earth and pine notes just pop, I've had a few cuts that were either flushed badly or just didn't finish well that were more earthy and less pine. I like to waft the flame quickly over a packed bowl, sort of burn off some of the trichs and terpes and good cuts of this just takes your mind right back to hashish. Reminds me so much of the solid hashes we saw back in the day and with its lineage its no wonder. Some cuts will not have as much of the hashy flavor and are for lack of a better word more resiny tasting, I'll make an assumption and say its possibly the other oils coming out of the plant matter. Med effects, a little euphoric, you feel it behind the eyes first and a lot of good body relaxation. Although THC % might not be as high as the leading edge OG's around it packs a pretty good punch, Those smoking lighterweight strains may find it pretty couch locky, but those experiences with Indicas will probably like it a lot. Most of the nugs I've seen are popcorn a few larger ones, so either they're growing sea of green method or someone somewhere has some pretty nice colas. :D Cheers, enjoy.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.