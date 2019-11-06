DonnieAzMMJ on May 4th, 2017

I always have found OG Kush to be my medicine, it works for pain for me. What I find when I get a good cut of OG is the earth and pine notes just pop, I've had a few cuts that were either flushed badly or just didn't finish well that were more earthy and less pine. I like to waft the flame quickly over a packed bowl, sort of burn off some of the trichs and terpes and good cuts of this just takes your mind right back to hashish. Reminds me so much of the solid hashes we saw back in the day and with its lineage its no wonder. Some cuts will not have as much of the hashy flavor and are for lack of a better word more resiny tasting, I'll make an assumption and say its possibly the other oils coming out of the plant matter. Med effects, a little euphoric, you feel it behind the eyes first and a lot of good body relaxation. Although THC % might not be as high as the leading edge OG's around it packs a pretty good punch, Those smoking lighterweight strains may find it pretty couch locky, but those experiences with Indicas will probably like it a lot. Most of the nugs I've seen are popcorn a few larger ones, so either they're growing sea of green method or someone somewhere has some pretty nice colas. :D Cheers, enjoy.