 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Punch - Popcorn Nuggets
Indica

Purple Punch - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets

Write a review
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Purple Punch - Popcorn Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Purple Punch - Popcorn Nuggets

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Purple Punch is a relaxing medium indica that crosses Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple. Larry’s Kush lends a little stimulating lift and euphoria like a reliable kush does to the heavier and more sedative GDP. The fruity berry aroma mingles with a creamy tart flavor that comes together like an after-dinner berry smoothie. A little punch provides an elevated mood and excellent choice to unwind.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review