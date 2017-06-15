garneroutlaw on June 15th, 2017

My least favorite strain I've ever smoked - might be just a little too powerful for me. Have smoked it three times over the course of a year. I don't like how it makes me feel. I feel the grand daddy purp in my calves at first, but as I got higher the sativa effects kicked in. Day after feels like a trainwreck emotionally - guess that's where it gets its name. Overall, not my cup of tea, for I'm already a high strung type-A personality. If you are a sativa person with the next day off to yourself, it may be a good choice. That seems like a rare opportunity though today.