by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

3.84
About this product

Delivering euphoric energy, this purple incarnation of Trainwreck uplifts and relieves whatever your ails. Sativa Dominant Hybrid. (Afghani Indica x Mexican and Thai Sativa x Purple Thai x Haze). Aroma:: sweet berry and spicy earth tones. Effects:: high energy, creative contemplation and euphoric.

4 customer reviews

garneroutlaw

My least favorite strain I've ever smoked - might be just a little too powerful for me. Have smoked it three times over the course of a year. I don't like how it makes me feel. I feel the grand daddy purp in my calves at first, but as I got higher the sativa effects kicked in. Day after feels like a trainwreck emotionally - guess that's where it gets its name. Overall, not my cup of tea, for I'm already a high strung type-A personality. If you are a sativa person with the next day off to yourself, it may be a good choice. That seems like a rare opportunity though today.

kwoosh6

Flipping fabulous bud! Love this brand, always produces quality nugs.

MuckRack

Wish I could give 6 stars. A lot of people find a go to strain and I think this is mine. Pioneer nuggets puts out a phenomenal purple trainwreck. This is always a visceral high for me - I go outside and am hyper aware of the wind, the rain, the sun, and often find myself trying to focus on small details of whatever's around me. I love it.

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.