Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sativa Dominant hybrid. It's great for appetite loss, nausea, depression, and chronic pain. (Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck). Aroma:: sweet and earthy overtones. Effects:: immediate mental lift, stacking euphoria, and spacey.
on January 23rd, 2019
Nice
on September 17th, 2018
As a heavy user, most strains don't affect me much. Not so with this leaf. This leaf will STONE you! In a most effective way. This strain, blue dream (KIND nectar) and GDP (KIND nectar) are my go to meds. I am sure over the past 3 years that I have tried over 200 different strains and these three are the top three for me (arthritic pain relief and PTSD).
on March 29th, 2017
This was BOOOOMB. I'd never tried Quantum Kush and it came as a budtender recommendation, which is always a solid choice. It tasted lovely and the high was amazing - stoney and delightful. Personally, I like my high a little more on the stoney side, and with any kind of Trainwreck genetics involved, you know you're in for a good time. Would definitely purchase again.
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.