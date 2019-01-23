bradwilsoniaq on September 17th, 2018

As a heavy user, most strains don't affect me much. Not so with this leaf. This leaf will STONE you! In a most effective way. This strain, blue dream (KIND nectar) and GDP (KIND nectar) are my go to meds. I am sure over the past 3 years that I have tried over 200 different strains and these three are the top three for me (arthritic pain relief and PTSD).