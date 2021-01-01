 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Snoop's Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Snoop's Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Pioneer Nuggets

Write a review
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Pre-rolls Snoop's Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Pre-rolls Snoop's Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Snoop's Dream is available as a pre-roll, no messing around with having to roll it up or clean your glass, this roll is ready to ignite. Indica Dominant Hybrid. (Master Kush x Blue Dream). This bud looks much like its Blue Dream parent exhibiting hairy orange dense nuggets. Aroma:: lemon, sweet blueberry and fresh pine. Effects:: muscle relaxation with cerebral boost. Good body high with possible instant headiness.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review