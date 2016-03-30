ravegreen77 on January 27th, 2016

Purchased 12/21/15 @ Dockside Sodo Price: $30 for 2 grams (includes tax) Pioneer Nuggets is a small-batch, premium cannabis producer located in Arlington. They are definitely looking to appeal to the cannabis connoisseur, with boutique grown, hand-trimmed flowers and a hefty price tag. Though their website says they grow their plants "using greenhouse technology", it is safe to assume buds like this aren't grown in Western Washington year-round without some use of artificial lighting. PN's Sour Diesel comes tantalizingly close to the platonic ideal of this stinky hybrid (the term "strain" is a misnomer; there are 3 known types of cannabis, and everything we consume is a combination of phenotypes of one or more of those 3 types). Known for its powerful odor, often described as a mix of sour citrus and diesel fuel, as well as its powerful high, Sour Diesel is one of the most legendary American cannabis hybrids. Pioneer Nuggets' version is lime-green, beautifully hand manicured, well covered in pink and light-orange pistils and mature trichomes, and presents a terpene profile worthy of its name, although it is not as overwhelmingly pungent as the best versions I've experienced. The bud structure is also typical of the Sour Diesel; never known for its beauty or structure, this version still exhibits good density for a sativa dominant hybrid. Easy to grind with a fairly low moisture content, this is an easy smoke. It hits fairly smooth on the inhale, with just a hint of fuel and sour orange on the exhale, and a little bit of harshness on the back of the throat. As it burned, it showed only a partial conversion to white-gray ash, leaving some black char in the bowl. This most likely means that the plant was not completely flushed of nutrients prior to harvest, leaving minerals behind in the plant matter, which in turn leads to uneven burning and harshness when smoked. A long cure process can rectify some of this, but most commercial producers will never sit on a crop long enough for it to be properly cured. This is where I was most disappointed: the best Sour Diesels fill your mouth with an indescribably wonderful, lip-smacking, sour-fuel-funk that keeps you hitting the pipe long after you've peaked. Most versions, including Pioneer Nuggets', fall short in this department. Where this does match up with its reputation is the effects: an intense combination of head/body high that can lead some inexperienced smokers to paranoia or anxiety, but is a real favorite of those who enjoy the best of both worlds in their buzz. Overall, Pioneer Nuggets' Sour Diesel is a decent choice for those seeking a powerful hybrid buzz; a solid version of a real American classic.